Leighton Meester's Best Looks Ever as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl in Honor of the 10th Anniversary

OK, so we may have butchered one of the Gossip Girl character's most iconic lines, but can you really blame us? We're not exaggerating when we say Leighton Meester's Queen B is probably one of TV's style icons,
Before the series finale aired in 2012, E! News gave Gossip Girl's celebrated costume designer Eric Daman the hard task of choosing his 10 favorite looks ever sported by Blair on the show...and we're looking back on his picks in honor of the show's 10 year anniversary.
Like our gallery featuring Daman's picks for his favorite Serena looks ever, the costume designer dished some behind-the-scenes scoop on some of B's most iconic looks. Trust us, any fan of Blair's style will want to check this out.
"Runaway bride? More like runway bride! Ms. Blair stuns in her Vera Wang, dashing down the streets of NYC. I had the honor and privilege to work directly with delicious designer VW herself, on not only one but two gorgeous gowns," Daman gushed. "Blair floated down the aisle like the princess she always dreamed of becoming. The layers and layers of antique French lace, all hand-applied, give this dress old-world charm and couture. Vera keeps it contemporary by adding a horsehair bow, so Blair. By the way, B's bridesmaids were decked in cocktail gowns from Vera's fab and affordable collection for David's Bridal."
"BW has a bun in the oven! Thank god Dior makes beautiful orange sparkle muumuus," Daman says. "It was a lot of fun playing dress-up for Blair's pregnant episodes. There were haute empire waists and blouson confections any UES mom-to-be would kill for, from Balenciaga to McQueen. But for me this couture cocktail dress takes the cake. Demure and elegant, Ms. Waldorf stuns at her Tiffany-themed bridal shower."
"Blair is a study in art history as she wanders the halls of le Musée d'Orsay. The Oscar de la Renta dress is reminiscent of a classical painting and perfect for meeting a prince," Daman said of Blair's pretty look in the season four premiere. "Not a bad option when shopping Chanel with your best frenemy, either! OMG alert: Is she wearing orange satin shoes from Nine West?!? Oui, oui, c'est vrai!"
"Parisian couturier Alexis Mabille sent this one-of-a-kind black velvet sheath for our season four finale. The baby blue and pink hand-embroidered flowers and filigree work are quintessential Blair," Daman said. "A true piece of art, perfect to be kidnapped in. But the heroine is saved by the bell as our gang rushes to her rescue."
"Fit for a queen! This black Marchesa with its gold brocade peacock reminded me of a turn-of-the-century, high-society ballgown. Perfect for crowning Ms. Blair queen of Constance!" Daman explained of Blair's iconic prom look. "A Simon Tu tiara tops it off with gleaming crystal rosettes. Simon is one of NYC's best-kept secrets; his beautiful boutique is a gem, and only a stone's throw from Bloomingdale's."
My fair Blair! One of my favorite dream sequences based on one of my favorite films," Daman gushed of B's My Fair Lady-inspired ensemble. "Blair radiates Audrey Hepburn's aura at the Ascot Races. The delicate chapeau was handmade in the costume shop by a milliner on our wardrobe team (and later worn by frenemy Serena in another dream sequence!). The Carolina Herrera gown couldn't have been better to emulate Cecil Beaton's original award-winning designs."
"No one pulls off florals better than BW. Flirty and fresh, this Alice + Olivia number is ideal for a romantic bike ride through the Hamptons," Daman said. "The dress print and shape are vintage chic. A soft floral headband and pop of pink gives this look Blair's signature style. Matchy-matchy is not always a no-no; love the wicker bag in the bike's wicker basket!"
"Ahhh, my first Deb Ball...Coming out never felt (or looked) so good!" Daman recalled. "Queen B is in all her glory in an Eric Daman original. The first couture creation I actually designed and had handcrafted in our costume shop. The pale silver silk jacquard gave me visions of a modern-day Marie Antoinette. Just add a giant bow and it's BW àpropos! Insider secret: We had to rig the dress's train to faux rip off for a formal faux pas!"
Classic queen B! Blair's school unis became a hot fashion trend, and her headbands ruled the accessories chart," Daman said. "This one has all the iconic trimmings: Brooks Brothers cape, grosgrain headband from Bendel's, red and white spectators, and a giant statement school bag (by Valentino of course). Ladylike vintage gloves keep our scheming queen's hands clean as she texts Gossip Girl with some high school scandy."
"My very own ice princess, très chic as she skates through Central Park in mix-and-match plaids. Creamy tights, crochet beret and pink pom-poms give her look a juvenile innocence as she schemes to get her father's attention," Daman explained of the outfit Blair wears while spending time with her father's husband Roman. "#blairs scheming beret. And the caplet is by H&M and the cute crinoline skirt was from Zara Kids! High-low, ladies, high-low!"
Which is your favorite Blair look? Did it make Daman's list?
