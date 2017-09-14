Prince William Gives an Update on Prince George and Princess Charlotte as They Prepare to Welcome Royal Baby No.3

Another royal baby is on the way for Prince William and Kate Middleton, which is very exciting news for the couple...but how are Prince George and Princess Charlotte doing with all of it?

William toured the Urgent Care and Trauma Center at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool this morning, bringing joy to all the patients as he got to chatting about his two growing children.

"George rules the roost and Charlotte isn't far behind," William laughed.

However, he's not quite sure he's ready to see her grow up so fast.

"I think she's going to be trouble when she's older," William admitted. "All fathers say that."