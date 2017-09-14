Sorry We're Late, But Better Things Is a Show You Need to Watch

by Chris Harnick

There's a lot of TV out there. You may have heard the term peak TV before and believe me, peak TV is real.

Across streaming services, traditional broadcast and cable there's upwards of 500 scripted programs out there today, so when watching TV is your job, well, you sometimes make mistakes and miss something. Now, I'm here to say sorry I'm late on Better Things.

Who's In It
Better Things stars Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie, Lucy Davis, Diedrich Bader, Alysia Reiner, Rebecca Metz

Why It Struck a Chord
You'll be hard-pressed to find a better, more thought-provoking and grounded comedy than Better Things, FX's comedy created by Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. and starring Adlon as Sam Fox, a single mother of three girls. Sort of based on her own life, the show is dedicated to Adlon's daughters.

The first season, which is 10 very easily digestible episodes, premiered last September on FX. The new season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 14 and is another 10-episode installment. The second season was directed entirely by Adlon.

Better Things, Pamela Adlon

FX

You probably know her voice—she was Bobby Hill on King of the Hill—but Adlon's turn in front of the camera is instantly relatable. Sam Fox is brash, yet lovable. She's doing what she thinks is right for her kids. It's probably one of the "realest" scripted shows on TV right now. You've probably had or know somebody who has had the exact same conversations Sam does with her kids, played by Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward, and her mother, played by Celia Imrie. It's a refreshingly honest and unflinching portrayal of familial relationships that makes Better Things unlike any other comedy—and drama—on TV right now. Better Things isn't interested in filling every minute of a 22-minute episode with noise. Better Things is OK—in fact it relishes silence. Moments hang in the best way possible.

Better Things is special, it's hilarious and it's a show you should be watching.

Where You Can Watch It
The first season is available to stream on Hulu. Season two premieres Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. on FX.

Do you watch Better Things? Did you watch it based on the recommendation? Share your thoughts in the comments.

