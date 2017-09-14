How to Get the Cool Girl Waves Seen at the Rebecca Minkoff NYFW Runway Show

Everyone's hair is different, but there's one goal we can all relate to on a universal level: Achieving stylist-made waves at home.   

Sure, you have the tousled beach wave (a classic go-to and always a solid choice), but for fall there's a new, slightly more polished version. If you caught a glimpse of the Rebecca Minkoff NYFW runway show, you probably noticed the cool girl wave in question.

It's a little more uniform than a relaxed summertime wave and with a glossy finish, too. Think: less volume and more shine. The style is by no means perfectly placed, but the sophisticated take is the ideal way to balance out the bulky or layered wardrobe choices you tend to wear in fall. 

ESC: TRESemme at Rebecca Minkoff, NYFW

Brian Ach/Getty Images for TRESemme

Good news: You don't have to be a pro stylist to attain this runway look at home, but you will need to know your way around a curling iron. You'll also need one key product: TRESemme Extra Hold Hairspray.

Trust: Finishing the look with hairspray is the magic ingredient if you want your waves to be touchable, flyaways to stay at bay and the style to stay put all day.

For the step-by-step on how to bring your new everyday style to life for fall, watch the video above!

