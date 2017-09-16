25 Nick Jonas Photos That Prove the Singer Only Gets Hotter With Age

Let's be honest: We're still burning up for Nick Jonas, baby.
While fans may have first been introduced to the singer through the help of Disney Channel and the Jonas Brothers, Nick has proven to be more than just a teenage heartthrob.
In addition to hitting No. 1 on the charts thanks to hit songs like "Jealous" and "Close," Nick reminded fans that he has some serious acting chops thanks to his gig on Kingdom.
Even fashion lovers have put the Hollywood star on their radar after Nick got creative on major red carpets including the MET Gala.
So why are we giving some much-needed credit where credit is due today? As it turns out, Nick is celebrating his 25th birthday and reminding us that he's just getting started.
Earlier this week, he released his new track titled "Find You." The birthday boy also recently secured a role in Tom Holland's upcoming movie Chaos Walking.
Through all the accomplishments, some admirers can't help but also admire Nick's physique and muscles that have been showcased around town.
"I really got into living a really healthy lifestyle and physical fitness last year," he previously shared with E! News. "I saw pretty quickly how it improved my health and the diabetes. I've stuck with it."
In honor of Nick's special day, we're taking a look at just some of Nick's handsome photos in our gallery below.
As for how he's celebrating his birthday today, E! News has learned Nick will be traveling to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., where he will perform his biggest hits as part of a post-game concert.
The cherry on top? The concert is in support of Strike Out Slavery, a charity that aims to raise awareness and funds for organizations fighting against modern-day slavery.
Happy Birthday, Nick!
