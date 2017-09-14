Selena Gomez Is a Style Unicorn With This Fall Accessory

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Wear Floral Print in the Fall

Ready to add Selena's must-have fall accessory to your wardrobe? Check out our favorites below!

This trend offers something unique that you can add to any outfit, whether you're going to school, work or a day party—they're that cute.

The hero of her outfit: her gold-tinted retro sunglasses and the smile beneath them. While the "Fetish" singer appears sharp and polished, her yellow lens add a John Lennon -like edge that reemphasizes her life as a creative. The small retro frames are certainly on trend with Jasmine Sanders and Gigi Hadid rocking similar styles during New York Fashion Week .

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕