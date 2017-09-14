3 Ways Celebrities Are Wearing Camo Print This Fall

Kim Kardashian. Kylie Jenner. Bella Hadid. Rihanna. Camo (aka camouflage) is a part of the It Girl uniform.

It has an androgynous feel that brings edge to any outfit. Paired with a sexy crop top or high heels, the look is perfect for a casual night out, hip-hop concert or house party (read: anywhere cool girls typically go). It's versatile and there's a million ways to wear the trend (another reason why trendsetters love it).

But, before you go searching for the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe, consider the camouflage trends that celebrities are loving—colorful prints, puff coats, oversized sweats and more!