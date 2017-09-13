Marilyn Manson Isn't Mincing Words About Justin Bieber: ''He Was a Real Piece of S--t''

Of the interaction, the "Dope Show" singer also told Consequence of Sound, "[Bieber] was a real piece of s--t in the way he had the arrogance to say that."

The 48-year-old says his response to the slight was to flat-out lie to the "What Do You Mean?" singer.

The dark and stormy singer says he told the younger star, "'That was a great idea you had about doing 'The Beautiful People' at your show at Staples Center tomorrow.' And he goes, 'Yeah, it was,' not knowing that I told him an idea that I had just made up. His tour manager sat down, and I asked, 'What time is sound check tomorrow? What time should I be there? Because we're going to do ‘Beautiful People.'' Obviously, when 4 p.m. rolled around the next day, I just didn't show."

More than a year has passed since during the Canadian singer sold a $195 Fear of God t-shirt with Manson's face on the front, along with Bieber's name and the phrase "Bigger than God" on the back.

At the time, the brand's designer Jerry Lorenzo posted an Instagram thanking, "@marilynmanson for signing off on the 'Bigger than Satan' x #jb tee." The designer also wrote, "Thanks for understanding our approach and re-interpretation of your vision."

However, the goth rocker tells Billboard no such conversation happened.