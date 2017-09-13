Nicole Kidman Teases the Future of Big Little Lies Season Two

Will the Emmy-nominated HBO series Big Little Lies return for a second season?

Nicole Kidman says it's still up in the air, at least for now.

After attending the Michael Kors Collection show at New York Fashion Week, Kidman told E! News that the cast is taking their time with deciding whether they will proceed with a second season. "No, it's still not decided because it is a lot to pull together," the actress shared.

"The first one was a lot to put together, so we are sort of not taking it lightly in terms of what it needs," Nicole explained.