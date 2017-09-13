Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Carys Douglas Is Her Mini-Me

The actress continued, "She's strong and smart, has good morals and good judgement, which for a 14-year-old, you never quite know what you're gonna get."

So will Carys be getting into modeling, like other kids of celebrities are doing these days?

"Yeah, I love fashion," Carys told us. "This is my first show so I'll see what happens, but I definitely see it in my future, I just don't know about right now."

Zeta-Jones then said that her daughter wants to be a brain surgeon.

"Actress, model, brain surgeon...we'll see," Carys said.