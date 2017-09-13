Maddox Jolie-Pitt Talks Working With ''Wonder'' Mom Angelina Jolie on First They Killed My Father

It looks like filmmaking runs in the family, with Maddox Jolie-Pitt following in the footsteps of his celebrity parents Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

In the new film about the Khmer Rouge genocide, First They Killed My Father, Jolie-Pitt earned his executive producer credit by sitting in on meetings, prepping for shoots and reviewing dailies. However, he was not alone in the creation of the movie based on family friend Loung Ung's memoir, with his mom in the director's chair and his 13-year-old brother Pax Jolie-Pitt working as a set photographer.

And in his first major interview, the 16-year-old revealed what it was like to work with his mother on the project. "[She's] fun, funny, and easy to work with," Maddox told People magazine. "She's a wonder."