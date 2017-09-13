Behati Prinsloo Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Adam Levine

And another baby makes four!

Behati Prinsloo is pregnant! The model shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

"ROUND 2....." the model posted alongside a photo of herself in a bikini, showing off her baby bump. This will be the second child for Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine, who welcomed a baby girl named Dusty Rose one year ago in Sept. 2016.

Back in May, Prinsloo described motherhood to E! News at the 2017 Met Gala as "heaven."