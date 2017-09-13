The Bachelor's Chris Soules Reunites With Ex Andi Dorfman for Friendly Lunch Date

Once a member of Bachelor Nation, always a member of Bachelor Nation.

While Andi Dorfman may not have given Chris Soules the final rose on her season of The Bachelorette, the pair is proving to still be on friendly terms after all these years.

After attending former Bachelor contestant Sharleen Joynt's weekend wedding, E! News has learned the pair recently enjoyed a lunch date in the Big Apple.

On Sunday afternoon, the pair arrived at The Dubliner where they stayed for close to 90 minutes.

"They were in a good mood, chatting, laughing and smiling," a source shared with E! News. "It was just the two of them. They sat across from each other."