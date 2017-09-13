The Bachelor's Chris Soules Reunites With Ex Andi Dorfman for Friendly Lunch Date

ABC/Todd Wawrychuk
Once a member of Bachelor Nation, always a member of Bachelor Nation.
While Andi Dorfman may not have given Chris Soules the final rose on her season of The Bachelorette, the pair is proving to still be on friendly terms after all these years.
After attending former Bachelor contestant Sharleen Joynt's weekend wedding, E! News has learned the pair recently enjoyed a lunch date in the Big Apple.
On Sunday afternoon, the pair arrived at The Dubliner where they stayed for close to 90 minutes.
"They were in a good mood, chatting, laughing and smiling," a source shared with E! News. "It was just the two of them. They sat across from each other."
Before eyebrows begin to rise and romance rumors begin to pop up, a separate source says it's not romantic by any means.
We're told that tons of people at Sharleen's wedding were talking to each other about getting together and hanging out throughout the week. "Everything is just super friendly," our source added.
Back in 2014, Andi starred in season 10 of The Bachelorette where she gave Josh Murray her finale rose. After Chris came in third place, the farmer was asked to be The Bachelor in 2015 where he got engaged to Whitney Bischoff. Both parties would ultimately break up with their respective winners.
While Chris tries to keep a lower profile as he prepares for his legal battles, Andi recently stepped out for New York Fashion Week. Although she has tried to stay away from reality TV, Andi couldn't help but sound off on new Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.
"I think that was like the biggest twist and turn of the summer," Andi shared with E! News. "I was like, wait, where did that come from?"
The It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Ever After author added, "I think everyone was shocked. It was totally out of left field, you know, we keep seeing people from previous seasons. ... I'm super excited to see what skeletons from Arie's past come on his show."
—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua