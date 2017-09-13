Mandy Moore Is Engaged to Musician Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is engaged!

The This Is Us star's boyfriend, Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, proposed after two years of dating. Moore was spotted wearing what appears to be an engagement ring at Caffe Luxxe in L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood Tuesday.

Moore and Goldsmith celebrated their anniversary just a few months ago, with the actress dedicating a sweet post to her now-fiancé on social media. "The best 2 years," Mandy penned. "Never not smiling with you, T."

All eyes will be on the newly engaged beauty as she's expected to attend the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, presumably with a dazzling diamond bauble on that finger.

The soon-to-be husband and wife stepped out together months after Mandy filed for divorce from singer-songwriter Ryan Adams after six years of marriage. Their split was finalized in June 2016.