Why Janet Jackson's Marriage to Wissam Al Mana "Could Not Be Saved"

New details are emerging about Janet Jackson's split from Wissam Al Mana.
E! News confirmed in April 2017 that the couple had called it quits, just three months after they welcomed their first child together. Jackson gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana on Jan. 3. Now we're getting new information as to why the couple's five-year marriage came to an end.
"Janet and Wissam don't see eye to eye on many things," a source tells E! News exclusively. "One of the many divorcing factors was their religious beliefs. Wissam and Janet did not feel that they were on the same page when it came to this and the way they wanted their child to get raised. Janet is more of a free spirit than Wissam. Cultural difference and backgrounds played a major role."
The insider continues, "Wissam is a very strong minded individual and can come across being hard headed and judgmental at times. Janet started not to feel comfortable around her husband. While she was pregnant Wissam caused stress on Janet and it affected her stress level. They knew it was over before the baby was even born. Janet wanted to make it work but it could not be saved. She didn't tell many people about this toxic relationship till after. Her family was never a big fan of her husband. She lost confidence in herself along the way."
Venturelli/WireImage
But now Jackson has resumed her tour and she's focusing on a new journey.
"Janet feels like she has broken free from her old life and is slowly starting over," the source explains. "Her baby has brought so many new beginnings and life back in Janet. She wants to connect with her fans again and make her concerts something that her fans will remember and love. Janet's confidence is back."
And even though things didn't work with Wissam, it sounds like she doesn't regret the time they shared, because it brought them Eissa.
"Janet is a very shy women and hates confrontation and avoids it at all cost," the insider says. "She doesn't regret her passed life because Wissam and her had a strong love at a time and made a healthy baby."
After some time has passed and when she's ready, Jackson might start dating again.
The source reveals, "She wants to learn from that relationship and when she is ready and completely finds her voice again spiritually and mentally then start dating. Janet is in no rush. She is in a really happy, happy place surrounded by people that love her."
This comes on the heels of Jackson's brother, Steven Randall "Randy" Jackson, telling People magazine that his sister was "verbally abused" during her marriage to Wissam.
Jackson's brother describes the atmosphere of her relationship with Wissam towards the end, saying, "It was quite an abusive situation. It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a bitch everyday. There were things like that. That's what she went through."
Jackson and Wissam are currently in the process of divorcing.