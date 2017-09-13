Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Hit New York Fashion Week

Jamie Foxxand Katie Holmes have hit the Big Apple.

This unconfirmed pair has a knack for popping up in the same city around the same time and it happened again when the two actors were spotted separately throughout Manhattan this week as the bi-annual fashion week comes to another close.

While the Logan Lucky actress headed to fashion shows for Lanyu and Ralph Lauren earlier in the week, the musician attended other events around town, including the Sherri Hill fashion show, in which his daughter walked on Tuesday night, and the Hand in Hand celebrity benefit for hurricane relief.