Bethenny Frankel Shares Her Secrets to the Ultimate Yoga Workout

Yoga is the greatest gift to yourself, it really is… It's like getting a massage, a therapy session and a workout at the same time.
I'm such a Type A person with a very stressful life and schedule with so many things in it, yoga is my time to myself where I really don't think about anything else, so for me, it's great. If I were to go spinning, going out of control at 150 miles per hour in a class, it would be like my life outside that class, so [that kind of exercise] doesn't work for me.
My number one priority is comfort. Typically, I'm wearing pajamas to workout, unless there's a hot guy where I'm going. But truth be told, Alo makes pants that are very comfortable like wearable workout sweat pants. They don't look comfortable because they're so cute, but they're soft. These guys have nailed it.
Skinnygirl also has shape wear because basically every single workout top that I put on makes me feel like I have a neck ache and a backache when I'm done, no matter how comfortable it's supposed to be. But we make bras and bralettes with a thin strap, and ones with a thicker strap—it's the perfect thing to wear under a t-shirt or for working out because it doesn't attack your neck. I also like the brand PRISMSPORT because their stuff looks cute, it's workout material but they have comfortable sweatpants. You can show up somewhere wearing [their clothes] but not feel like you have sausage casing sucking you in. You need to be comfortable, but not looking like a crazy slob because then you won't feel good about yourself.
In the Hamptons, I go to One Ocean Yoga, which is during the summer and the fall. It's in an open tent on a beautiful vineyard so you can look at the view and sculptures. I also go to Yoga Shanti where Rodney Yee, who's a famous yoga instructor, and his wife Colleen Saidman, both teach, so you get to have amazing classes there. In the city, I go to Yoga Works—they're great to me. They have good classes to different types of music at all times of the day.
One Ocean Yoga, 1927 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton, NY; Yoga Shanti, 32 Bridge Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963; Yoga Works, 459 Broadway, New York, NY 10013
You see on social networking that there are people with trainers and they're working out for three hours a day and it makes you feel bad about yourself. But that's not for me.
You've got to be realistic, otherwise people will rebel. If people are told they need to work out six days a week, and they're working out four days a week, they're going to start beating themselves up versus seeing the glass half full. They should be feeling thrilled and congratulating themselves.
