Bethenny Frankel Shares Her Secrets to the Ultimate Yoga Workout

Bethenny Frankel has joined the team as a guest editor for Fashion Week at E!. The Real Housewives of New York star is also the founder of Skinnygirl and B Strong, her charity initiative to help women in crisis, the author of several self-help books and a serious yoga fan. She'll be taking a break from entrepreneurship and mom time to share tips about everything from the where to workout to the best protein-packed snacks.

Today, Bethenny is sharing her favorite form of exercise and the best studios and sportswear when practicing yoga.