Does Maggie Gyllenhaal Still Have Taylor Swift's Scarf, 7 Years Later?

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Hit New York Fashion Week

ESC: Bethenny,thumb

Bethenny Frankel Shares Her Secrets to the Ultimate Yoga Workout

Armie Hammer, Amber Tamblyn, James Woods

Amber Tamblyn Pens an Open Letter to James Woods

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Has Maggie Gyllenhaal unknowingly been wearing Taylor Swift's hand-me-downs?

Well, on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live!, host Andy Cohen asked Gyllenhaal if she still has the infamous scarf that the Reputation singer allegedly left behind at her house when visiting with then-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaalseven years ago.

In the 2011 song "All Too Well," which thanks to some detailed lyric notes about maple lattes has been inextricably linked to Jake, the 27-year-old sings, "I left my scarf there at your sister's house," prompting many to wonder if the actress still has Swift's scarf.

Photos

Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriends

Taylor Swift, Jake Gyllenhaal

Swarbrick/INFphoto.com

When asked by Cohen, she laughed, saying, "You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?"

The star of HBO's new drama The Deuce does not know if she has the scarf, but admitted, "It's totally possible. I don't know, but I have been asked this before and I have been like, 'What are you talking about?'"

Cohen joked with Gyllenhaal, telling her that she needs to find it and sell it online. She just laughed. 

Swifties want to know, but we may never find out what happened to Taylor's scarf.

(E! News and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Maggie Gyllenhaal , Taylor Swift , Interviews , Jake Gyllenhaal , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.