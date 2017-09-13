Julianne Hough Not Judging Dancing With the Stars Season 25

Julianne Hough is out at Dancing With the Stars. The former pro-turned-judge will not return to the judging table alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars.

"We are thrilled to have Len, Bruno and Carrie Ann back in the ballroom and look forward to welcoming guest judges wherever possible," a DWTS show source told E! News.

Hough joined the show as a pro dancer in season four and stayed through season eight. She won the mirrorball with Apolo Anton Ohno and Helio Castroneves during her time on the dance floor. Hough returned as a guest judge for seasons 17 and 18 and was full-time on the panel for season 19-21. She returned to the judging panel for seasons 23 and 24.