Break-In Occurs at Prince George's School

A royally scary incident occurred on Tuesday at Prince George's school.

Less than a week after Prince William and Kate Middleton's son had his first day at Thomas's Battersea, a break-in has occurred. Police confirm that a 40-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on "suspicion of attempted burglary" at the south London school on Tuesday, where she managed to gain access to the school's premises.

The woman was in the vicinity of the school at the time of her arrest and taken to a south London police station. She remains in custody.

Photos

Prince George's First Day at Thomas's Battersea School

Prince George, Prince William, Thomas's Battersea

Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

After Tuesday's incident, police say they are working and reviewing security with Thomas's Battersea.

While there has been no official statement from Kensington Palace regarding the incident, a source confirms to E! news that Prince George was at school today and that Kensington Palace is "aware of the situation."

Last Thursday, 4-year-old Prince George was escorted by his dad to his first day of school. George's mom was not able to attend because Middleton, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, is suffering from serve morning sickness.

 

