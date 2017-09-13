Mandy Moore Is Named Garnier's Latest Celeb Ambassador

"For me, it's always been important that no matter how I change my look, I want the real me to shine through," said Mandy Moore in a statement. Regarding the brand's new campaign, Mandy added, "I love to change my hair because in a world where so much is out of my control, it makes me feel like I'm doing something to shake things up. But it's deeper than blonde or brunette. It's about figuring out how to make my outsides reflect my insides, and that takes a little soul searching. I'm thrilled, even a little nervous, to go down that exciting, if imperfect, path together with Garnier."

The announcement comes as no shock—to say that Mandy is at the top of her game is an understatement. Besides attending the 2017 Emmys (as part of one of the most beloved casts this year), the star recently spoke at the Create & Cultivate conference, which aims to empower women in their careers and lives.