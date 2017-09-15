John Legend Reveals 1-Year-Old Luna Has Already Started Mocking Him (Thanks to Chrissy Teigen)

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree!
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter, Luna, is already proving to be much like her mommy, getting a kick out of making people laugh.
E! News chatted with Legend as he's teamed up with Capri Sun for their latest campaign in which he helps kids adorably prank their moms. Thus, we had to know about the jokes that are played in his household.
As you'd probably assume, Teigen is typically the one leading the laughs, and her most recent escapade includes little Luna.
"Chrissy has her doing this thing called 'Daddy Eyes,'" Legend revealed, explaining how the 1-year-old will start squinting her eyes in response. "[It started] because one day, I didn't have my contacts on, and I was squinting around the house. Luna started mocking my eyes. So Chrissy started calling it 'Daddy Eyes.'"
LOL! We can only imagine how cute that is. "Luna has me cracking up all the time," the proud daddy agreed.
Of course, little moments like those remind us that Legend and Teigen—who celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary yesterday—really are just ordinary people. In fact, the singer promises they're just like us in many ways.
"We still go through a lot of the ups and downs everyone in relationships goes through," Legend said. "We have arguments and challenges just like everyone else—being new parents, I think particularly."
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
He said that, although they're blessed with a lot of help and resources, there are still obstacles they face in raising Luna.
"We're trying to be the best parents we can be. We're trying to raise our child to be healthy and to be smart and kind and a good leader and all those things," he continued. "It's not easy for anybody...Obviously, having a lot of material success makes it different in some ways, but I think a lot of the emotions you go through are similar."
Still, there's no denying that their incredibly busy and public lives set them apart from most parents.
In fact, Legend just started the European leg of his tour, which he said comes with lots of excitement—especially having Teigen and Luna by his side.
"I love having them with me," he dished. "I've seen Luna grow up during the tour...She's really starting to walk now and really starting to talk a bit more now, too. A lot of that's happened while we were on the road. She's been on her first tour bus ride. She's been to her first concert. It's really a lot of fun having her experience a lot of firsts during this."
Legend particularly adores the fact that his daughter is able to enjoy some of the experiences him and Teigen love...especially when it comes to food.
"We want her to have a diverse palette," Legend laughed. "She's got a lot of cultures mixed up in her little body, so we want to mix those into all of that. It's been fun to just travel the world with her and let her taste the food that we love."
Be sure to check out Legend's hilarious Capri Sun pranking video here.