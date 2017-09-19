Kylie Jenner Looks Back at Her Infamous ''Is That a Chicken?!'' Moment and Thinks ''Wow''—''It Was Clearly a Pig''

Remember that infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene where Kylie Jenner confused a pig for a chicken?

While the 20-year-old E! star may never live down the hilarious snafu, she is explaining the reason for the hysterical animal mix-up that set Vine ablaze.

"For my housewarming gift I said, ‘Mom, I really want a chicken. That's all I want. I want one chicken for my housewarming gift,'" Kylie explains. "So she walks in, my vision's so bad I can't even see anything. Jordyn knows. She's like, ‘Kylie, I have a gift for you.' It's all wrapped up, can't see anything. And I come down and I'm like, ‘Mom, is that the chicken?!' And she's like, ‘No.' It was clearly a pig. But wow."