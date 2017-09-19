EXCLUSIVE!

Kylie Jenner Looks Back at Her Infamous ''Is That a Chicken?!'' Moment and Thinks ''Wow''—''It Was Clearly a Pig''

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

The 11 Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Vacations, Ranked!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, NYFW 2016

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West "Don't Do Gifts" Anymore

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Best & Worst Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments: "The Stripper Pole Was So Embarrassing"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Remember that infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene where Kylie Jenner confused a pig for a chicken?

While the 20-year-old E! star may never live down the hilarious snafu, she is explaining the reason for the hysterical animal mix-up that set Vine ablaze.

"For my housewarming gift I said, ‘Mom, I really want a chicken. That's all I want. I want one chicken for my housewarming gift,'" Kylie explains. "So she walks in, my vision's so bad I can't even see anything. Jordyn knows. She's like, ‘Kylie, I have a gift for you.' It's all wrapped up, can't see anything. And I come down and I'm like, ‘Mom, is that the chicken?!' And she's like, ‘No.' It was clearly a pig. But wow."

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Sexiest Instagrams

"I didn't end up keeping it," Kylie added. "It didn't like us too much. And I was like, ‘Mom, I don't want a pig. I want a chicken.'"

Since then, Kylie has gotten her prized chicken and named him Eddie. But that little piggy will always have a special place in our hearts.

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Kris Jenner , Apple News , Exclusives , Top Stories , Animals
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.