Bill Skarsgård Demonstrates His It Clown Smile Without Makeup and It's Still Totally Creepy

Bill Skarsgård unknowingly spent his whole life perfecting his killer clown smile.

The 27-year-old Swedish star of Skarsgård family fame is one of the stars of the new It remake as the iconic horror character, Pennywise the Dancing Clown. While the actor is certainly hunky underneath all that makeup, the demonic smile is all his own.

As he demonstrated for Conan O'BrienTuesday night on his eponymous late-night show, the actor revealed the downturned lip trait actually runs in the family. "It's a funny story because my older brother, Gustaf [Skarsgård]…he had this ability to point his lip in a very strange way," the star said. "For some reason—I don't know how—I understood that I could do it as well."