Rapid-Fire Reviews: Fox Has Gifted Us With Some Seriously Fun New Shows...And 1 Very Confusing One

It's Fox's turn to find out what we really think of its new shows (ABC and CBS went first), and we're happy to report that two out of three shows are among our favorites of the season! As for the third one, well...let's just say it was not as advertised.
All three series are bringing some big names and big talents back to the small screen, including Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker on the X-Men series The Gifted, Craig Robinson and Adam Scott on the paranormal comedy Ghosted, and Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki on the space not-a-comedy The Orville.
Check out our team's thoughts below, and don't forget to check out our reviews of ABC's new offerings, followed by what we thought of CBS' new slate.
The Gifted
Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m.
Time-Slot Competition: Kevin Can Wait/Me, Myself & I and then Superior Donuts (CBS), The Voice (NBC), Dancing With the Stars (ABC), Valor (The CW)
Stars: Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hines White
Tierney Bricker: I'm SO in. Great cast, impressive effects (that still look like they could hold up beyond the pilot, unlike other superhero-adjacent series that will not be named), a chills-inducing cliffhanger and compelling storylines, all add up to create a tight episode that should appeal to a broad audience. Ugh, I've become one of those people who uses the word broad. I'm officially old. But whatever! Watch it.
Chris Harnick: Full disclosure: I was SO skeptical of this show when it was announced. I've been reading X-Men comics for basically my entire life and the movies have yet to really get the merry mutants right, so a TV version made me really uneasy. That said, The Gifted pilot was entertaining and intriguing enough for me to move on to episode two. Bring in more familiar characters with easy TV powers and I'll be happy.
Lauren Piester: The Gifted might just be the new show to get most excited about this year. It's both reminiscent of the original X-Men trilogy and something completely new, with impressive effects and and an impressive cast. Plus, it made me want more immediately, which is always a good sign.
Billy Nilles: There's a reason The Gifted had the most viewed trailer of the season. The concept is killer, the execution of the pilot even better. And that cliffhanger? Can I have episode two now please?! Make room for this show on your DVR now.
Ghosted
Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m.
Time-Slot Competition: Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS), To Tell the Truth (ABC)
Stars: Adam Scott, Craig Robinson, Amber Stevens West, Ally Walker and Adeel Akhtar
Tierney Bricker: I kind of wish the show would've Pineapple Express'd us and had Scott and Robinson play against type, but I still loved their chemistry. Not every joke lands, but there's SO much potential here, and I can't wait to see two of TV's most underrated actors explore the paranormal together.
Chris Harnick: In Adam Scott and Craig Robinson we trust! Well, I trust. The pilot does a lot of setting up for what I hope is a promising comedy. Give this a try!
Lauren Piester: Unlike another show in Fox's lineup, this show is exactly what it looks like it is, and that's all I wanted it to be. It's funny, it's bromantic, and it's just a little bit insane in the best way.
Billy Nilles: This pilot does a lot of heavy lifting, which hinders the comedy just a bit, but the premise is fantastic. Adam Scott and Craig Robinson are this season's best new bromance. I can't wait for the show to get out of their way and just let them do their very funny thing.
The Orville
Premiere Date: Airs Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. (it premiered on Sunday, Sept. 10), before moving to Thursdays at 9 p.m.
Time-Slot Competition: Mom/Life in Pieces (CBS), Will & Grace/Great News (NBC), Scandal (ABC), Arrow (The CW)
Stars: Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Mark Jackson, J. Lee, Halston Sage and Chad L. Coleman
Tierney Bricker: I can't tell what show The Orville is trying to be...and I'm not sure it does either. It doesn't take itself seriously enough to be a Star Trek-esque space adventure, but it also doesn't poke fun enough at the genre to be the Spaceballs-type satire I was hoping for. (And note to all shows: please don't introduce me to a new character by having them cheat on their significant other in their very first scene and then expect me to like them 40 minutes and three commercial breaks later.)
Chris Harnick: Based on trailers and commercials, Fox would like you to believe this is like Galaxy Quest. It is not. The tone for Seth MacFarlane's latest TV project is all over the place. The jokes, when they do come, fall flat.
Lauren Piester: I'm so upset by this show because it looks like exactly my kind of sci-fi satire, but it's so not. It's a serious show that looks like a satire, but the seriousness doesn't work either. It's just baffling, and even more so because it's really fun to look at. Maybe I'll watch it on mute?
Billy Nilles: I don't know if the marketing for The Orville failed or if it's just the show itself that's failing, but this sorta homage to Star Trek doesn't operate well on any level. It's not funny enough to be a spoof. It's not well-written or well-acted enough to rival the franchise it's clearly ripping off. At least it looks pretty? Pass on this one and just wait for Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access later this month.
