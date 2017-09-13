15 Juicy Details From Hillary Clinton's Memoir What Happened

1. She Bought a House in Anticipation of Winning the Election: In August 2016, Hillary admitted she was so confident about the election that jumped the gun and bought a $1.6 million house next door to the one she owns with husband Bill Clinton. The purchase was to make more room for secret service and her family.

2. She Didn't Shake Trump's Hand After the Access Hollywood Tape Leaked: As you likely recall, a 2005 tape of Trump graphically objectifying women was leaked last October. Following the debate shortly thereafter, Hillary said, "I was not going to shake that man's hand."

3. She Will Always Struggle to Comprehend That Email Scandal: "At times, I thought I must be going crazy. Other times, I was sure it was the world that had gone nuts," she recalled. "Sometimes I snapped at my staff. I was tempted to make voodoo dolls of certain members of the press and Congress and stick them full of pins. Mostly, I was furious at myself."