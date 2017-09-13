EXCLUSIVE!

Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Admits Greg Germann for Guest-Star Role

Grey's Anatomy Season 14, Greg Germann

ABC

The halls of Grey Sloan Memorial are going to welcome a face familiar to TV fans when Grey's Anatomy returns for season 14.

E! News can exclusively reveal that Ally McBeal alum Greg Germann will guest star in an upcoming episode of the ABC hit's new season. While details about his character are being kept under wraps—this is Shondaland, after all!—we do know that his name is Tom Koracick and his appearance will be in an episode entitled "Go Big or Go Home." As for who among the hospital's staff he'll tangle with, that remains to be seen.

ABC has released some details about the first two episodes of the new season, airing together as a part of the show's two-hour September 28 premiere. The first episode, entitled "Break Down the House," will see Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and the team focus on helping Owen's (Kevin McKidd) sister after her shocking return, while Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) faces a conflict over a patient. Meanwhile, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is forced to give Grey Sloan a facelift after the fire, and the doctors are introduced to a few new faces that spice things up around the hospital.

Photos

We Ranked All the Grey's Anatomy Deaths By How Hard They Made Us Cry

In the second episode, entitled "Get Off on the Pain," Meredith struggles to come up with a new plan for Owen's sister. Meanwhile, Jo (Camilla Luddington) makes a surprising choice regarding Alex (Justin Chambers), and Andrew's (Giacomo Gianniotti) sister's controversial research leads to a shocking discovery.

The network has also released a handful of first look photos from the new season. Take a look below!

Grey's Anatomy Season 14

ABC

Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo)

Grey's Anatomy Season 14

ABC

Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone)

Grey's Anatomy Season 14

ABC

Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti)

Grey's Anatomy Season 14

ABC

Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver)

Grey's Anatomy Season 14

ABC

Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw)

Grey's Anatomy Season 14

ABC

Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams)

Grey's Anatomy Season 14

ABC

Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone)

Grey's Anatomy Season 14

ABC

Dr. Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) and Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.)

Grey's Anatomy Season 14

ABC

Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary)

Grey's Anatomy Season 14

ABC

Dr. Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson)

Are you looking forward to Germann joining the Grey's gang? Any theories on who he might interact with? Sound off in the comments below!

Grey's Anatomy returns for season 14 on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

