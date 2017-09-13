Dancing With the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba and Robb Derringer Call Off Their Engagement

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Carrie Ann Inaba and Robb Derringer are calling it quits.
The Dancing With the Stars judge and Days of Our Lives actor are ending their engagement after nine months.
According to the celebrity news outlet, Inaba hosted an event for Olympic figure skater and season six winner Kristi Yamaguchi in Hawaii this weekend and was seen not wearing her engagement ring. Inaba also brought her mother—whom she had previously asked to be her maid of honor on live TV—as her date instead of Derringer.
People reported that speculation of a broken engagement started to emerge when Inaba posted the following message on Instagram last week along with emojis of praying hands, a butterfly and a broken heart.
But it's possible that the decision to split goes back even further. On Aug. 31, Inaba posted an Instagram video encouraging her followers to support ABC's Day of Giving and donate money to Hurricane Harvey support efforts. While the DWTS star was wearing a ring on her right hand, she wasn't wearing a ring on her left hand.
It seemed like a summer of love for the couple. Inaba shared a picture of her and Derringer in Hawaii staring lovingly into each other's eyes Aug. 6 and posted a picture of the two kissing on July 16.
Inaba and Derringer got engaged on a Saturday in December 2016. It was a picture-perfect proposal. According to People, Derringer proposed on the beach with a Jean Dousset diamond ring.
"The ocean mist created an ambiance that was magical, and I will always remember the way that sky looked as Robb got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife," Inaba told media outlet. "All alone on that beautiful beach, it was as if time stood still and we were the only two people on earth. I will never forget it. It was perfect. Getting engaged where we had that perfect first date was really such poetic destiny."
