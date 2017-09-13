Dancing With the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba and Robb Derringer Call Off Their Engagement

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Riverdale Key Art season 2

Riverdale Gets Darker and The Flash Is Reborn in Awesome New CW Trailers

Broad City, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

Is Beyoncé an Abbi or an Ilana? The Broad City Girls Weigh In

Bill Skarsgard, It, Smile, Pennywise

Bill Skarsgård Demonstrates His It Clown Smile Without Makeup and It's Still Totally Creepy

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Robb Derringer, Carrie Ann Inaba

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Carrie Ann Inaba and Robb Derringer are calling it quits.

The Dancing With the Stars judge and Days of Our Lives actor are ending their engagement after nine months.

According to the celebrity news outlet, Inaba hosted an event for Olympic figure skater and season six winner Kristi Yamaguchi in Hawaii this weekend and was seen not wearing her engagement ring. Inaba also brought her mother—whom she had previously asked to be her maid of honor on live TV—as her date instead of Derringer.

Read

Prepare to Happy Cry: Carrie Ann Inaba Asks Her Mom to Be Her Matron of Honor on Live TV

People reported that speculation of a broken engagement started to emerge when Inaba posted the following message on Instagram last week along with emojis of praying hands, a butterfly and a broken heart.

...????...??...??

A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) on

But it's possible that the decision to split goes back even further. On Aug. 31, Inaba posted an Instagram video encouraging her followers to support ABC's Day of Giving and donate money to Hurricane Harvey support efforts. While the DWTS star was wearing a ring on her right hand, she wasn't wearing a ring on her left hand.

It seemed like a summer of love for the couple. Inaba shared a picture of her and Derringer in Hawaii staring lovingly into each other's eyes Aug. 6 and posted a picture of the two kissing on July 16.

Hawaiian Dreams ?? Missing that ocean...

A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) on

We love Hawaii... #adventuresinlove #missingitalready #alohafriday

A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) on

Inaba and Derringer got engaged on a Saturday in December 2016. It was a picture-perfect proposal. According to People, Derringer proposed on the beach with a Jean Dousset diamond ring.

"The ocean mist created an ambiance that was magical, and I will always remember the way that sky looked as Robb got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife," Inaba told media outlet. "All alone on that beautiful beach, it was as if time stood still and we were the only two people on earth. I will never forget it. It was perfect. Getting engaged where we had that perfect first date was really such poetic destiny."

People was the first to break the news of Inaba's breakup.

TAGS/ Carrie Ann Inaba , Breakups , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.