Josh Duggar Welcomes Fifth Child With Anna Duggar

There's another little one in the Duggar family.
Josh Duggar and wife Anna Duggar have officially welcomed their fifth child together, son Mason Garett Duggar. The family announced the baby news on their website on Tuesday, adding one more little guy to their growing brood. In addition to the newborn, Josh and Anna are also parents to Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2.
"Mason Garrett Duggar has arrived!!! 9 lbs 1 oz , 22" long, born 9/12/17," the post read. "We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him."
The baby is just two months apart from Josh's younger sister Jill's newborn son, Samuel Scott Dillard, who arrived on July 8.
"The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing," the family post continued. "We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you've shown us."
The TLC stars announced the pregnancy in March while explaining their efforts to forge ahead in the wake of Josh's cheating scandal and other controversies.
"For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives as a family," Josh and Anna wrote on their site at the time "Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We've learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time."
"As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year," the parents concluded in their previous statement. "Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!"