Mandy Moore Is Having the Time of Her Life: Her Career Comeback in Her Own Words

"I have kept myself up at night thinking about specific scenes and how to execute them," says Moore. "Then I get lost in the, oh my God, am I going to have to cry every day for the next four years of my life? Where am I going to mine the emotion from? But then I remind myself to take it one day at a time, one moment a time, one scene at a time, one take at a time. Otherwise I'll get lost in the weeds."

Perhaps the best part of all this success, and the compliment-taking, is that Moore is totally chill about whatever is going to come after This Is Us. She claims that she doesn't set goals for herself, and that she knows the industry is so crazy that there isn't a point in getting caught up in milestones.

"I am not the most disciplined person when it comes to that stuff," she says. ""I give myself a lot of leeway. There is so much stuff that is out of your control in this business, there is so much rejection. I have a general idea of what direction I want to go in, but I don't beat myself up about it."

But that's all a topic for future Mandy. Current-day Mandy is about to embark on the craziest compliment-receiving ride of her life, and she's as psyched about the Emmys as one would expect.

"It's crazy," she exclaimed of the upcoming award show. "I really can't believe it. I'm ready to sit in that room and hopefully watch my friends win. The show would be amazing, but I want to see Sterling or Milo or Chrissy."

Same, Mandy Moore. Same.