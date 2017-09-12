Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Marks Her Dad's Birthday With Heartfelt Throwback Photo

Meadow Walker is showcasing her father's love on a very special day.

On what would have been Paul Walker's 44th birthday, the actor's famous daughter took to Instagram with a wish for all her followers.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to pay it forward.

"In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!" Meadow wrote to her followers. "Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk."

As an added bonus, Meadow included a throwback photo from when she enjoyed a dance-off with her dad. Yes, you can say awwww with us right about now.