Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Marks Her Dad's Birthday With Heartfelt Throwback Photo

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
American Horror Story: Cult, AHS: Cult

American Horror Story: Cult Episode 2: Ally's Losing It, and We Might Be Too

Amanda Stanton, Robby Hayes, Kathryn Palmer

Are You the One's Kathryn Palmer Defends Robby Hayes Amid Bachelor in Paradise Cheating Rumors

Property Brothers, Photo Diary

Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Pro Partner Emma Slater Dish on DWTS Rehearsals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Meadow Walker is showcasing her father's love on a very special day.

On what would have been Paul Walker's 44th birthday, the actor's famous daughter took to Instagram with a wish for all her followers.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to pay it forward.

"In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!" Meadow wrote to her followers. "Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk."

As an added bonus, Meadow included a throwback photo from when she enjoyed a dance-off with her dad. Yes, you can say awwww with us right about now.

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on

More than three years after Paul was killed in a car accident, the actor's legacy continues to live on thanks to the Paul Walker Foundation and Reach Out WorldWide.

"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions," Meadow previously wrote on Instagram. "His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others."

And as it turns out, the Fast and the Furious family remains supportive of Paul's charity work. At the recent MTV Movie & TV Awards, Vin Diesel delivered a touching tribute to his "brother" who continues to have an impact on the franchise.

"In 2002, I was standing on this stage, and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for Best Duo," he shared. "And now, 15 years later, I'm with my whole family, and you're giving us the Generation Award."

Vin continued, "I could never stand on the stage and talk about Fast and Furious without giving love to my brother, Pablo, our brother Pablo, we hope you are proud, thank you so much."

TAGS/ Paul Walker , Birthdays , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.