Are You the One's Kathryn Palmer Defends Robby Hayes Amid Bachelor in Paradise Cheating Rumors

Robby Hayes is not who you think he is according to one close pal.

Shortly after accusations flew that the Bachelor in Paradise star may have cheated on girlfriend Amanda Stanton after filming, one famous friend is coming to his defense.

"Robby is a really good person. He went into Bachelor in Paradise with good intentions. I don't think he meant to hurt anybody," Are You the One's Kathryn Palmer shared with E! News exclusively. "I feel so bad for him. That's not who he is. I don't think he should be portrayed like that."

On Monday night's finale, Robby was put in the hot seat after photos surfaced online showing the social media influencer possibly kissing another girl. He would try and defend himself on Twitter after the episode aired.

"Yes, I'm friendly and personable with many people, but I have respect for myself and even the person I'm casually dating, so I keep my interactions appropriate," he shared with his followers. "History is repeatedly showing that some people thrive off of using the media and their 'army' to manipulate viewers to place one-sided blame, constantly play the 'victim' and use their friends to try and assassinate one's character. Your story-line is getting OLD; at some point it's just on YOU to stop living a double-life, and at this point, everyone sees through it."