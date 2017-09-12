Massages, Makeup and Pet Care: This Is How Britney Spears Spent $10 Million Last Year

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Amanda Stanton, Robby Hayes, Kathryn Palmer

Are You the One's Kathryn Palmer Defends Robby Hayes Amid Bachelor in Paradise Cheating Rumors

Property Brothers, Photo Diary

Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Pro Partner Emma Slater Dish on DWTS Rehearsals

Walt Disney Studios, Logo

Star Wars Episode IX, Live-Action Aladdin and More Disney Films Get Release Dates

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Britney Spears, By The Numbers, How Britney Spears Spent $10 Million Last Year

ABC; Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration

Hey, big spender! 

Britney Spears is known for her lavish spending habits, and according to legal docs filed by the pop princess's conservatorship and obtained by E! News, last year's financial expenditures take the cake. 

The "Piece of Me" singer dropped a staggering $10,956,873.91 in 2016, which is basically change compared to Spears' total earnings of almost $16 million. Not to mention the total valuation of her property and assets at more than $55 million!

Ballin' on a budget is not how Brit-Brit lives her life. 

Photos

Britney Spears' Romantic History

So where did all of Spears hard-earned moola go? Let's just say she enjoys more #TreatYoSelf days than the average person. 

The documents reveal Britney dropped more than $120,000 on massages, grooming and nails; nearly $25,000 on hair and makeup; about $69,000 went to wardrobe; and approximately $30,000 was spent on caring for her pooches.  

Casual

The amount Spears put toward her pets is slightly down compared to 2015 ($38,000), but she really made a leap in the pampering department from $68,000 to the six-digit range. 

After all, it's Britney's world and we're just living in it. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Britney Spears , Money , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.