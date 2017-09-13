Revenge Star Ashley Madekwe's Hangover Solution Is so Relatable

Although you may know Ashley Madekwe as the social climbing assistant Ashley Davenport from the first two seasons of ABC's Revenge, in real life, she's a down-to-earth, girl-next-door fashionista.

You won't find many selfies on her Instagram, and if she does post a selfie, it may come with a caption that reads "Narcissism." Sure, she's spent ample time on the red carpet, but those moments are sprinkled into her profile alongside photos of her eating ice cream, laughing on the beach with her friends and shoes, lots of shoes. She's eats Cheetos when she's hungover and admits to picking at pimples—you can't get more relatable than this.

Her go-to beauty look is also humble in its approach. In person, the first thing you notice is her flawless skin. There isn't a scar in sight. Plus, she doesn't wear a lot of makeup, so you're only focus is her natural glow.

"I like to focus on skin. I think it's the foundation of any beauty look," the British star told E! News. 

E!ssentials: How to Achieve Runway Model Skin

It's no wonder that the actress is now an ambassador for bareMinerals. She recently partnered with the brand on the BarePro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation, to make radiant, natural-appearing skin easier for everyone. The new foundation uses papaya enzymes to perfect the skin's texture and bamboo stem extracts for a matte, skin-mirroring finish. Plus, it promises to be humidity and sweat resistant for warmer days, making it a viable option as an everyday product. 

While the actress is almost anti-makeup, the no makeup trend is continuing to garner support on the runway and among celebrities, making her one to watch. We sat down with the natural beauty guru to talk products, embarrassing moments and more. Check out the star's Beauty Beat below! 

Glowing Skin

"My signature beauty look is fresh glowing skin and a bit of mascara."

Red or Nude

"I have two. For a red, it's Elson from Pat McGrath and for a nude, I really like Honeybun from the [bareMinerals] Gen Nude line."

Mascara

"...my mascara which is Colossal Big Shot from Maybelline."

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

"[Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is] like the first thing I bought with my own money that felt like an expensive beauty product."

Picking at or popping pimples

About Brows

"Leave your eyebrows alone."

Red or Nude

Love

"My husband makes me feel sexy."

Weekly Pedicures

Put on face oil

"....usually Rodin."

 

Celebrate

"I never get greasy hair. My hair is always dry."

Eat Cheetos

2011 TCA

"It was 2011—I'm taking you down the road—at the ABC TCA. I did my own makeup, but just before I went out onstage there was an in-house makeup artist and she kind of gave me a little dust of powder, and she did me dirty because it was like white. I was in white face. It haunts me still."

False

False

"Share the magic."

