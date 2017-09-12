Star Wars Episode IX, Live-Action Aladdin and More Disney Films Get Release Dates

May you wish upon a star and get a whole lotta Disney films in your future!

Today Walt Disney Studios delighted fans all over the world when the film company made a slew of major announcements, including the news that the live-action Aladdin would be in theaters on May 24, 2019 and that Star Wars: Episode XI, now directed by J.J. Abrams, would have a new release date of Dec. 20, 2019.

Additionally, the House of Mouse took Magic Camp off the line-up completely and revealed release dates for the Kenneth Branagh-directed Artemis Fowl, the Untitled Christopher Robbin Project and Nicole, which was previously known as the Untitled Disney Fairy Tale. The newly titled film will star Anna Kendrick and Bill Haderand tells the story of Santa Claus’ daughter who has to take over the family biz after her dad retires from the life of gift giving.

But there's still so much more happening! Get an eyeful (and your calendar out) because here's a helpful list of all the movies that Walt Disney Studios will be releasing before the clock strikes 2020...