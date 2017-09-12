Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Beyoncé and More Stars Support Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief

Hollywood's brightest stars are uniting to help thousands of hurricane victims in need.

On Tuesday night, the biggest names from movies, TV, sports, music and more took time out of their schedule to participate in Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.

Broadcast live on all the major networks from Nashville, Los Angeles, New York and Texas, the charity event raised more than $14 million in just one hour. And yes, they are just getting started.

"The elderly need wheelchairs and kids need books and toys so they can continue to dream," Beyoncé shared in a video message. "Natural disasters don't discriminate. They don't see if you are an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor. It doesn't matter if you are from Third World or River Oaks, we are all in this together."

During the one-hour show, Tori Kelly, Luis Fonsi, Usher and Blake Shelton performed inspiring songs for viewers at home. Apple donated $5 million and promised to double the donations made from its employees.