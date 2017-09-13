How to Create Sleek Hair Like a Runway Star

Peter White/Getty Images
We may (or may not) have borrowed this style from the boys.
Like menswear-inspired women's clothing (See: the Victoria Beckham SS18 runway show), there's a comfort and ease that comes with male beauty practices. Besides the obvious pretty boys, most men have no interest in extending the time it takes them to get ready. In that sense, men may have the answers that busy beauty lovers have been looking for. Bella Hadid's sleek hair during the Prabal Gurung runway show (at New York Fashion Week) is one.
Whether you're trying to figure out what to do with your second day hair or looking for a runway-inspired style to match your new designer ensemble, instead of dry shampoo, grab a pomade and comb, then work your hair in a Grease Lightening-inspired manner. This wearable iteration of the wet hair look is a great go-to. It's ultra-chic (we've spotted the style on numerous runways this season) and easy to do!
Lucky for us, PRIV artist Jainie Diaz broke down the look into 7 steps, so you can rock this runway-worthy style any day of the week! Check out the steps and products below!
If you have bangs, curly hair or both, straighten your hair with flat iron.
CHI G2 Ceramic and Titanium Digital Hairstyling Iron, $129.99
To add texture, add a voluminous dry shampoo lightly from the roots to tip.
Slide a fine tooth comb from the middle of the hair shaft down to the tip to add more volume to the front half of your hair, paying special attention to the hair at the top.
Rub pomade on to the palms of your hands and apply to your hair.
Alterna Caviar Style Grit Flexible Texturizing Paste, Now $19.99
For extra hold and smooth tresses, brush your hair back using a boar bristle brush.
Similar: Spornette Little Wonder Pink Brush, $3.95
Make your new style last with added holding spray.
It's a 10 Miracle Super Hold Finishing Hair Spray Plus Keratin, $18.96
Now, slay!
Can't get it right? With the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), you can book a hairstylist to help you at home. Use PRIVnow10 for $10 off your first service!
Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!
