How to Create Sleek Hair Like a Runway Star

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Ashley Madekwe Beauty Beat

Revenge Star Ashley Madekwe's Hangover Solution Is so Relatable

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

A Look Back at Reese Witherspoon's Best Looks

ESC: NYFW, Coach, Winnie Harlow

Pat McGrath's New Eye Palette Is Pricey—but This Tip Is Priceless

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: E!ssentials Runway Hair, Bella Hadid

Peter White/Getty Images

ESC: E!ssentials Runway Hair, Bella Hadid

We may (or may not) have borrowed this style from the boys.

Like menswear-inspired women's clothing (See: the Victoria Beckham SS18 runway show), there's a comfort and ease that comes with male beauty practices. Besides the obvious pretty boys, most men have no interest in extending the time it takes them to get ready. In that sense, men may have the answers that busy beauty lovers have been looking for. Bella Hadid's sleek hair during the Prabal Gurung runway show (at New York Fashion Week) is one.

Whether you're trying to figure out what to do with your second day hair or looking for a runway-inspired style to match your new designer ensemble, instead of dry shampoo, grab a pomade and comb, then work your hair in a Grease Lightening-inspired manner. This wearable iteration of the wet hair look is a great go-to. It's ultra-chic (we've spotted the style on numerous runways this season) and easy to do! 

Photos

Best Beauty from NYFW Spring 2018

Lucky for us, PRIV artist Jainie Diaz broke down the look into 7 steps, so you can rock this runway-worthy style any day of the week! Check out the steps and products below!

ESC: E!ssentials Runway Hair

Straighten Your Hair

If you have bangs, curly hair or both, straighten your hair with flat iron.

CHI G2 Ceramic and Titanium Digital Hairstyling Iron, $129.99

ESC: E!ssentials Runway Hair

Apply Dry Shampoo

To add texture, add a voluminous dry shampoo lightly from the roots to tip. 

Marc Anthony True Professional Clear Dry Shampoo, $7.43

ESC: E!ssentials Runway Hair

Backcomb

Slide a fine tooth comb from the middle of the hair shaft down to the tip to add more volume to the front half of your hair, paying special attention to the hair at the top.

 

Article continues below

ESC: E!ssentials Runway Hair

Avoid Fly-Away Hair With Pomade

Rub pomade on to the palms of your hands and apply to your hair.

Alterna Caviar Style Grit Flexible Texturizing Paste, Now $19.99

ESC: E!ssentials Runway Hair

Brush Your Hair Back

For extra hold and smooth tresses, brush your hair back using a boar bristle brush.

Similar: Spornette Little Wonder Pink Brush, $3.95

ESC: E!ssentials Runway Hair

Add Holding Spray

Make your new style last with added holding spray. 

It's a 10 Miracle Super Hold Finishing Hair Spray Plus Keratin, $18.96

Article continues below

ESC: E!ssentials Runway Hair

Final Look!

Now, slay!

Can't get it right? With the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), you can book a hairstylist to help you at home. Use PRIVnow10 for $10 off your first service!

Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Wear the Best Beauty Looks from NYFW Spring 2018 in Real Life

RELATED ARTICLE: Rihanna's Hairstylist: Bungee Cords Are Now a Hair Thing

TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Style Collective , Hair , E!ssentials , Beauty , Fashion Week , Life/Style , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.