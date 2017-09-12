2017 Emmys Host Stephen Colbert Promises an Open Bar for the Losers

Listen up, Emmys nominees! Stephen Colbert is offering up a pretty sweet consolation prize to the evening's losers.
E! News caught up with the host of your 2017 Emmy Awards as he prepped for Sunday's ceremony, where he apparently plans to provide a bar at the notoriously alcohol-free gathering.
Forget dropping candy from the ceiling or passing out PB&J sandwiches, as other hosts have done in the past. From Colbert's POV, "I'd rather just have a rolling bar for the losers. There's no bar here. This isn't the Golden Globes. There's no bar in the lobby! Have you ever been to the Emmys?"
The comedian added, "Winners get everything. They win!"
(At last year's event, guests were presumably disappointed to find out that booze couldn't be purchased past 4:30 p.m.)
John Filo/CBS
So what else does the late-night TV titan have up his sleeve once the curtains rise from inside L.A.'s Microsoft Theater? When asked if a song or dance is in the cards, Colbert responded, "Sure, why not? How about some singing and some dancing. Now that you've suggested it, it has to happen."
"Any interview with E! is legally binding," he teased. "Just because I'm not under oath does not mean that action can be taken against me in a court of law."
Stephen also plans to keep his antics simple, at least when it comes to wardrobe changes. "I think I just have the one [outfit] unless I sweat through it or tear something," he explained.
For more inside deets from the host with the most, check out the video above! The 2017 Emmy Awards airs Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m.