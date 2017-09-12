Savannah Guthrie Can't Get Over the Today Show Baby Boom

Angelina Jolie Shared What it Was Like Working with 16-Year-Old Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt: ''I Couldn't Have Made it Without Him!''
In the Today show family, babies are more than just a top story. They're a way of life.
As fans of NBC's morning show know, several familiar faces have recently expanded their families. Both Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer recently became moms for the first time.
And just this past December, Savannah Guthrie welcomed her second child with husband Mike Feldman.
"The little baby boom that has happened at Today is so fun. Haley Joy, Calvin and Charlie. It's just fun because they were all born around the same time," Savannah shared with E! News. "We're all comparing notes and it's just fun. It's cool that we're experiencing that together."
She continued, "Matt Lauer and Al Roker had their kids around the same time and their kids grew up together. Now their kids are heading off to high school and into college so they're going through that."
Abrams Books for Young Readers
Between mom time and work time, Savannah has also managed to write a brand-new children's book with co-author and educator Allison Oppenheim.
Titled Princesses Wear Pants, the book focuses on Penelope Pineapple, a princess who wears skirts and owns a great shoe collection—but also wears pants while getting things done.
"It's really about saying, ‘Hey, young ladies. You can be a girly girl. You can dazzle, you can love makeup, you can love all that stuff. That's fine—or not," Savannah explained on Today. "But be a person of substance. Be a doer. And that's a lesson for girls and boys."
As some Today show members watch their kids turn into adults, others like Jenna Bush Hager have young kids who have quickly become fans of the new children's book. It's one of the many things they can share with several co-workers and friends.
"Now we have this next generation of Today show babies and it's just really cool to share that with your colleagues," Savannah shared with us.
