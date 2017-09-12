Angelina Jolie Shared What it Was Like Working with 16-Year-Old Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt: ''I Couldn't Have Made it Without Him!''

Have the Jolie-Pitt children caught the entertainment bug?

Angelina Jolie sure hopes so! The actress caught up with E! News' Zuri Hall and dished all about her children's future career pursuits at the premiere of her new movie First They Killed My Father, out Sept. 15 in theaters and streaming on Netflix.

During the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet, Angelina was having a blast with her children and didn't mind sharing her experiences working with her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who was executive producer on the film.