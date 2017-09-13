Here's All the Proof You Need That Kristen Bell Is a Real-Life Fairy Godmother

Kristen Bell is as close to a real-life fairy godmother as it gets.

As you've likely seen, the actress and mother-of-two has been busy helping the elderly in Florida during Hurricane Irma. Not only did she save some of her friends' parents—her Frozen co-star Josh Gad publicly thanked her—she's also been busy helping people she doesn't even know.

But that's actually nothing new for the bubbly blonde.

Bell is one of the most charitable celebrities in Hollywood, constantly giving back to her community and to causes that need the extra help.