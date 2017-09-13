Here's All the Proof You Need That Kristen Bell Is a Real-Life Fairy Godmother

Serena Williams Shares Name and First Photo of Newborn Daughter in Heartwarming Pregnancy Video Diary
Kristen Bell is as close to a real-life fairy godmother as it gets.
As you've likely seen, the actress and mother-of-two has been busy helping the elderly in Florida during Hurricane Irma. Not only did she save some of her friends' parents—her Frozen co-star Josh Gad publicly thanked her—she's also been busy helping people she doesn't even know.
But that's actually nothing new for the bubbly blonde.
Bell is one of the most charitable celebrities in Hollywood, constantly giving back to her community and to causes that need the extra help.
She's worked with tons of organizations, volunteering and offering her time and support in as many ways as possible.
And it doesn't end there.
From making Frozen fans' dreams come true to whipping up magical meals for us to drool over on Instagram to simply changing the world with her bright and cheery smile, Bell spreads her magic in literally everything she does.
And if you don't believe us, launch the video above for all the proof you could need.