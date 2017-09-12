Carey Mulligan Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Marcus Mumford, Returns to Red Carpet at Toronto Film Festival

George Pimentel/WireImage
Congratulations are in order for Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford.
The Great Gatsby actress and singer welcomed a new baby into the world. The Oscar nominee stepped out at the Toronto International Film Festival Tuesday evening where she revealed her post-baby body in a navy dress and black Chanel belt.
While appearing at a press conference for her new movie Mudbound, Mulligan was asked about being a mother of two. "It's good, thank you," she told People.
This is the second child for Mulligan and Mumford. The couple also has a young daughter named Evelyn Grace Mumford, who was born in 2015.
Rumors about Mulligan's pregnancy started swirling in early June. Mulligan and her husband were photographed out on a dinner date at the restaurant Sexy Fish in London, and it looked like the actress had a possible baby bump.
Mulligan has already made her first public appearance since giving birth. She was spotted at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.
It looks like Mulligan and Mumford were destined to be parents—at least in the mind of Sienna Miller. Miller shared some insights on Mulligan for a Vogue cover story and said that the Gatsby star and her husband "both come from very solid families and have a real sense of the life they want to live." She also applauded the duo for "their normalcy."
"They have chickens and a dog, and roasts and friends, jams by campfires. It's sort of idyllic," she continued. "Marcus can headline Glastonbury and Carey can be nominated for however many Oscars, and then they come back to their farm, and they're in big woolly jumpers and funny hats, raising piglets. It's an amazing balance they've managed to strike. I can't wait for a little baby to come along."
The actress and the singer married in 2012.
Congratulations to the family of four!