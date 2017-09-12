Carey Mulligan Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Marcus Mumford, Returns to Red Carpet at Toronto Film Festival

Congratulations are in order for Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford.

The Great Gatsby actress and singer welcomed a new baby into the world. The Oscar nominee stepped out at the Toronto International Film Festival Tuesday evening where she revealed her post-baby body in a navy dress and black Chanel belt.

While appearing at a press conference for her new movie Mudbound, Mulligan was asked about being a mother of two. "It's good, thank you," she told People.

This is the second child for Mulligan and Mumford. The couple also has a young daughter named Evelyn Grace Mumford, who was born in 2015.

Rumors about Mulligan's pregnancy started swirling in early June. Mulligan and her husband were photographed out on a dinner date at the restaurant Sexy Fish in London, and it looked like the actress had a possible baby bump.