EXCLUSIVE!

Shantel Jackson of The Platinum Life Reveals What It's Like to Live the VIP Lifestyle: "Every Night Is Different!"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Cardi B, 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Eminem

Watch Eminem Slam President Donald Trump in New Freestyle at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour Lineup Announced: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and More Set to Perform

Living the life of luxury! 

When you're in a relationship with one of the biggest stars in the music industry, nothing is off limits and everything is platinum. The ladies of the new E! show The Platinum Life know this first hand. So what exactly are the perks? Shantel Jackson invited E! along for the "platinum treatment" to see her man Nelly perform live at the Honda Center. 

Along with Alycia BellAsiah Collins and her husband Kid Ink, E! was treated to the VIP experience, which included private box seats, an all you can eat buffet and exclusive access to Nelly's personal tour bus. Of course, the ladies themselves arrived to the show in style on a lavish party bus! 

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Shantel Jackson, Nelly, The Platinum Life

Instagram

Between shots of tequila and dancing, these ladies lived it up. Even though this was a typical night in the life for these women, Shantel has to admit that it never gets old. "Every night is different," the star shared. "The music always creates a different vibe." It's safe to say, she never gets bored of watching her man do his thing. 

But when the tables are turned, Nelly is ride or die for Shantel and her dreams as well. "[The Platinum Life] is about them and dealing with us to a certain degree," Nelly shared. "But also having their own lives and their own dreams and things like that. Sometimes we have to pull back and support them."

As for what you can expect to see of Shantel and her luxurious lifestyle on the show, Nelly is hoping the world falls in love with her for the same reasons he did. "She's real dope and she's fun to be around," Nelly shared. "How can you not love a person like that?"

See what else you can expect on The Platinum Life in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Platinum Life , E! Shows , Music , Nelly , Couples , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.