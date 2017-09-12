Jennifer Lawrence Thanks the Kardashians for Getting Her Through mother!'s Intense Scenes

You're welcome, J-Law!

Jennifer Lawrence caught up with E! News' Zuri Hall at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of the spine-tingling, Darren Aronofsky-directed film, mother!, on Sunday night and the Oscar-winning actress talked about why she chose to do the ever-so-dark movie, her harrowing role and how she let herself mentally escape during filming breaks.

Hint, hint! It was by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians on repeat.

In her catch up with E! News, the actress confessed it was talking to Black Swan director (her now-boyfriend) that first sold her on doing the film.

"Before I read a script, when he just pitched my the ideas that were floating around his head they were just so insane, just huge, massive, biblical, in the universe. I'd never heard anything like it," professed the 27-year-old.