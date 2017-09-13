Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Get "Married" and Kris Jenner Is Totally Freaking Out: "There's No Prenup, F--k!"

Serena Williams Shares Name and First Photo of Newborn Daughter in Heartwarming Pregnancy Video Diary
Here come the brides?!
On Sunday's season finale of Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods decide to reaffirm their friendship by having a commitment ceremony in Peru. Needless to say, mama Kris Jenner isn't totally into the whole thing.
In this preview clip, Kylie and Jordyn walk into a room dressed in head to toe wedding white as family and friends look on. They stand in front of a man presiding over the ceremony who says, "The rites to be married."
"This is just a commitment ceremony. Does he know that?" A freaked out Kris asks Kylie's assistant Victoria.
"I don't know," Victoria says.
"Do we need to get this annulled after?" Kris asks. "There's no prenup. F--k!"
