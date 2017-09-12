Target Announces New Partnership with HGTV Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
Now you don't have to go to Waco, Texas to get your hands on some chic farmhouse wares from Magnolia Market!
Earlier today, Target announced a new partnership with HGTV stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, an exclusive home and lifestyle brand that will have 300 items spanning tabletop, home décor and giftables and will be available in November.
Additionally, unlike some designers' one-time only collaboration with the superstore, the Fixer Upper stars' partnership is not a limited run. The endeavor will last multiple years and seasons.
According to the press release, the brand's first collection, "reflects a modern take on Magnolia’s signature aesthetic with modern, classic, industrial and vintage touches."
And fans are sure to love the fact that most of the items are under $30.
Speaking about the partnership, Joanna said, "At the core of the Magnolia brand is the desire to make homes beautiful, but with a focus on family and practicality. We want to create spaces that families want to gather in."
She added, "We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point. Coming together with Target not only allows us to design beautiful pieces for people all over the country, it also allows us to help communities in a bigger way than we could have ever imagined."
Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target added, "Partnering with Chip and Joanna to create a modern farmhouse collection available only at Target allows us to offer an aesthetic we know our guests will love, and the quality and affordable prices can’t be beat. That’s the magic of Target, and we can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this collection for years to come."
The reality TV couple will also be lending their talents to help a good cause. They are kicking their brand's collaboration with Target by redesigning the dining room for the Target House, a free home-away-from home for patients and families in need, at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia arrives at Target stores and Target.com on Nov. 5, with prices ranging from $.99 to $129.99.