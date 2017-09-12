Target Announces New Partnership with HGTV Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines

Now you don't have to go to Waco, Texas to get your hands on some chic farmhouse wares from Magnolia Market!

Earlier today, Target announced a new partnership with HGTV stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, an exclusive home and lifestyle brand that will have 300 items spanning tabletop, home décor and giftables and will be available in November.

Additionally, unlike some designers' one-time only collaboration with the superstore, the Fixer Upper stars' partnership is not a limited run. The endeavor will last multiple years and seasons.

According to the press release, the brand's first collection, "reflects a modern take on Magnolia’s signature aesthetic with modern, classic, industrial and vintage touches."

And fans are sure to love the fact that most of the items are under $30.