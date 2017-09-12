The Home Slippers Meghan Markle Loves to Wear Outside

The coolest thing about any pajama-inspired ensemble is that it's comfy and chic. It's hard to strike that balance, but when you do, it's like finding style salvation. Look, we love a good pair of Jimmy Choo pumps as much as the next fashionista, but our feet do start to suffer after too many days of conquering life in heels. As more girl bosses started to catch on to the fact that we need show our phalanges some love, mules, loafers and slides suddenly became popular.

And then came Meghan in her slippers.

The Suits actress is obsessed with this super-casual style that's still, dare we say, fit for a princess. She's been spotted rocking indoor slippers by the brand Birdies (which are also pretty affordable at $140 a pop, considering the actress's celeb status) everywhere from film sets to coffee outings. Meghan usually pairs her comfortable kicks with a trench and jeans—a go-to ensemble for fall—or sophisticates the look with a pencil skirt. She hasn't gone all out, head-to-toe pajama, but we suggest trying it out. A slipper-type shoe completes any well-assembled sleepwear look, so why not take to the streets in an outfit that says: "snuggle me if you dare?"