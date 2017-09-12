Daniel Bryan Takes Brie Bella to a Landfill to Show Her the Dangers of Using Plastic Diapers: ''Diapers Take 500 Years to Decompose!''

Saving the planet one diaper at a time!

The only thing that could rival Daniel Bryan's love for his baby is his love for the environment. On this week's episode of Total Bellas, he is on a mission to convince Brie Bella to use cloth diapers to be environmentally friendly. Tuns out, he is willing to do whatever it takes.

"Bryan will not stop talking about going to a landfill and seeing what diapers really do to the environment," Brie shared. "You would think he could just show me some documentary, but no." Bryan is determined to show Brie the impact that diapers can have on the planet.

"We were reading online that diapers take 500 years to decompose," Bryan shares with their tour guide.