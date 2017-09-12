iPhone 8, iPhone X and More: All the Biggest Announcements From Apple's Event

Get your bank accounts ready, Apple just revealed new products!
At an Apple event at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif. on Tuesday, details were revealed for all of the latest gadgets from the company, including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. In addition to the phone announcements, Apple also introduced new updates for Apple TV and the Apple Watch.
While there was so much news to take in, we're going to break down all of the new technology and the features below!
iPhone 8
Release Date: Pre-order in select countries Sept. 15, in stores Sept. 22
Price: iPhone 8 $699 (64GB Storage), iPhone 8 Plus $799 (64GB Storage)
Features
1. New image signal processor. Faster autofocus, new pixel processor for better sharpness and texture.
2. Six-core CPU. The two high-power cores are 25 percent faster than A10. Four high-efficiency cores, 70 percent faster than A10.
3. Speakers are twice as loud, and the displays are True Tone. New "A11 Bionic" chip.
4. The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature glass bodies and come in silver, space gray, and a new shade of gold.
5. Microscopically sealed for water and dust resistance. New 4.7 and 5.5-inch displays. Most durable glass Apple's ever used.
6. The A11 Bionic chip features a second-generation Apple-designed performance controller with 70 percent faster multitasking workloads.
7. iPhone 8 continues to offer single-lens camera, iPhone 8 Plus has a dual-lens camera.
8. The new Portrait Lighting feature is in beta, but will ship with the iPhone 8. It'll let you adjust the lighting in Portrait Mode. Portrait Lighting is real time analysis and adjustment of the lighting on your subject, not a filter.
9. iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone.
10. iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are the first smartphones created for augmented reality.
11. iPhone 8 has wireless charging thanks to its glass body. It's inductive Qi-style wireless charging.
iPhone X
Release Date: Pre-orders start on Oct. 27
Price: Starting at $999
Features:
1. iPhone X comes in Silver and Space Gray, and it features a Super Retina Display.
2. Face ID is powered by the True Depth Camera System. Infrared camera, flood illuminator, dot projector, and front camera.
3. The dot projector scans your face when you lift your iPhone. It works in the dark and it matches up against a stored face to authenticate.
4. Face ID: Your phone is locked until you raise it up and it recognizes you.
5. Face ID learns your face even if you change your hairstyle, wear a hat, or scan your face in the dark. It adapts to you as your face changes
6. Apple used super realistic fake masks to train Face ID not to accept imitations of your face.
7. If your eyes are closed or you're looking away, it won't unlock.
8. Face ID info is stored in secure enclave, features all on-device processing. It requires user attention to unlock.
9. There is a one in a million chance someone can fool your iPhone X and unlock it with their face. That's up from one in 50,000 in Touch ID.
10. Facial recognition also powers a new emoji feature called Animojis.
Apple Watch Series 3
Release Date: Sept. 22
Price: Starting at $329
Features:
1. It has cellular built in.
2. If you have both Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Music, you will be able to stream 40 million songs.
3. Apple Watch and iPhone share a phone number.
4. Dual-core processor, 70 percent more performance.
5. Siri is quicker than ever, and for the first time on watch, Siri can talk.
6. New WiFi chip delivers 85 percent faster WiFi with 50 percent better power efficiency.
7. This watch also includes an altimeter.
8. The display itself is the LTE antenna in the Apple Watch Series 3, and it uses an electronic SIM to save space.
9. It will be able to make calls on its own.
10. There's a new gray Ceramic Apple Watch, a new Sport Loop band, and new Hermes faces and bands.
11. Series 3 comes in a wide variety of cases and bands. There's a new gold aluminium shade along with silver and gray.
Apple TV 4K
Release Date: Pre-order Sept. 15
Price: Starting at $179
1. New Apple TV includes support for 4K, HDR10 and Dolby Vision.
2. Apple TV 4K includes A10X Fusion chip, same as iPad Pro. Twice as fast as current Apple TV, graphics are more than 4 times faster.
3. If you bought an HD movie from iTunes, Apple is upgrading them to 4K at no additional charge.
4. 4K movie titles are coming to iTunes for the same price as HD.
5. Live sports are coming to Apple TV later this year.