How to Wear Floral Print in the Fall, According to Celebrities

If you thought florals were only for summer, think again.

From small polka dot-like daisies to large appliqués, celebrities like Shay Mitchell, Gigi Hadid and Miranda Kerr are bringing florals into fall with style. Like most patterns, flowers brighten any ensemble and, like polka dots, add a feminine note to a look. However, based on the styling, adding the trend doesn't have to make your outfit girly, per se. There are unlimited ways to make fit it into your personal style.