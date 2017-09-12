How to Wear Floral Print in the Fall, According to Celebrities

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Doing It Wrong, Concealer

You're Doing It Wrong: Concealing Blemishes

ESC: NYFW Families, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian

These Famous Families Are Taking Over Fashion Week

ESC: malfunction,thumb

How to Avoid the Worst Wardrobe Malfunctions at the Gym

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Fashion Week at E! Banner

If you thought florals were only for summer, think again.

From small polka dot-like daisies to large appliqués, celebrities like Shay Mitchell, Gigi Hadid and Miranda Kerr are bringing florals into fall with style. Like most patterns, flowers brighten any ensemble and, like polka dots, add a feminine note to a look. However, based on the styling, adding the trend doesn't have to make your outfit girly, per se. There are unlimited ways to make fit it into your personal style.

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Spring 2018

For example, a bomber jacket with floral embellishments can transform your basic jeans and T-shirt into a standout look in seconds. For a jacket that pops, opt for bright or large embellishments (See: the model's jacket) and pair with sneakers or heeled sandals. The added pattern looks just as good on men as it does on women. It's a must-have.

For more fall essentials and tips from transitioning your sunny wardrobe into fall, watch the video above and follow the tips below! 

ESC: Winter Florals

Model's top: Doneé Par Dieu Sofia Tube Top, $29.99

Model's bottoms: Selfie Leslie Kaya Floral Pants, Now $35.50

Model's shoes: Doneé Par Dieu Golden Swirl Heels, $52.99

ESC: Fall Florals

TopShop

Floral Embroidery T-Shirt, $34

ESC: Fall Florals

River Island

Cream Floral Print Wrap Front Midi Skirt, Now $34

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Florals

Abercrombie & Fitch

Short-Sleeve Chiffon Wrap Dress, $68

 

ESC: Fall Florals

TopShop

Embroidered Ruffle Lace Shift Dress, $180

ESC: Winter Florals

Model's dress: Never Fully Dressed Billy Dress

Model's top: Zachary Cora Crop

Model's skirt: Zachary Tube Skirt

Model's shoes: Schutz Primm

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Florals

Nasty Gal

Stem the Tide Embroidered Top, $36

ESC: Fall Florals

PrettyLittleThing

Marlie Black Embroidered Floral Sheer Lace Mini Dress, $61.25

ESC: Fall Florals

Boohoo

Anna Sequin Floral Mesh T-Shirt Dress, Now $15

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Florals

Alice & Olivia

Dalia Embroidered Fitted Blouse, $395

ESC: Winter Florals

Model's jacket: Racquel Orozco Kirna Bomber, $6,600

Model's jeans: Paige Hoxton Crop, $239

Model's shoes: Monika Chiang Irina Black Calf Sandals, Now $295

 

ESC: Fall Florals

Boohoo

Oriental Floral Scuba Bomber, $50

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Florals

Puma

ASOS Floral Print Bomber Jacket, Now $68

ESC: Fall Florals

Modern Design

Flora Bomber Jacket, Now $28

ESC: Fall Florals

Vero Moda

Open Front Bomber Jacket, Now $33.19

Article continues below

Stylist: Trey Cameron

Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!

RELATED ARTICLE: How Olivia Culpo Transitions This Hot Summer Trend into Fall

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Transition Your Summer Denim Into Fall

TAGS/ Miranda Kerr , Gigi Hadid , Shay Mitchell , Style Collective , Fashion , Fashion Week , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.